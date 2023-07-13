Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man among 3 killed in Greyhound bus crash near St. Louis

Jul 13, 2023, 10:08 AM | Updated: 9:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along an exit ramp near St. Louis. An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along an exit ramp near St. Louis. An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along an exit ramp near St. Louis. An Arizona man was among the passengers killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along an exit ramp near St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal investigators on Thursday began the task of trying to determine what caused a Greyhound bus crash in southern Illinois that killed three passengers.

The accident just before 2 a.m. Wednesday happened when the bus carrying a driver and 22 passengers slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along an Interstate 70 exit ramp near St. Louis.

Those killed were identified as Juan Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, of Passaic, New Jersey; Buford Paya, 71, of Supai, Arizona; and Bradley Donovan, 47, of Springfield, Illinois. Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn said preliminary findings showed all three men died of blunt trauma.

The bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. It isn’t yet known why it was on the exit ramp that leads to a rest area near Highland, Illinois, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) short of the Greyhound’s destination. No one in the trucks was hurt.

RELATED STORIES

The vehicle was equipped with cameras facing both inward and outward, and their video will be analyzed, National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman said. He added that the 2014-model bus had seatbelts.

What caused the Greyhound bus crash in St. Louis?

A team of NTSB investigators is expected to be on-site for up to six days, and Chapman said the trucks’ presence on the ramp “will be a part of this investigation.”

Parking spots are at a premium in public rest areas, and truckers often park along exit ramps at night. The practice is illegal in Illinois and many other states, but police often ignore it, understanding the shortage of places for overnight truck parking.

“Certainly we’ll be looking at the location, the proximity of the parked trucks, such details as the width, the length of the ramp,” Chapman said.

Photos and video from the scene showed the side of the bus peeled open and its roof crumpled.

Passenger Edwin Brown, 22, of Friars Point, Mississippi, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he felt the bus shake as it passed over rumble strips before the side of the vehicle “opened up like a can opener.” The driver was in and out of consciousness after the crash as Brown turned the ignition off with the help of a trucker, he said.

The bus driver was hospitalized in serious condition, according to a Facebook post by the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents Greyhound drivers.

Paya, whom friends called Buffalo because he was so burly, was a member of the Havasupai Tribe that is nestled inside the Grand Canyon. Leaving his community meant going by helicopter to the rim or an 8-mile walk or horseback ride, said his niece, Marian Paya Marshall, of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Still he sometimes showed up without warning, calling her from along a nearby highway and asking her for a ride. “How,” she would ask, “did you get here?”

Then would ensue a wild tale, which sometimes involved hitchhiking, she said. Other times he would catch a bus or simply walk.

“He was so silly,” she said describing him as a jokester, with a love of horses. “And we’d say, ‘How come you didn’t call us?’ And he’ll say, ‘I just felt like exploring.’”

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money to help the family of Vasquez-Rodriguez transport his body to Peru. A family friend who set it up, Gabriela Benitez, wrote in Spanish that Vasquez-Rodriguez left Peru “looking for a future and a better future for his entire family. There are no words to comfort at a time like this and that is why financial aid would help them alleviate the great sorrow a little.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

photo shows one of the skysong buildings, where BHS Kinetic will move in...

SuElen Rivera

International company supporting semiconductor manufacturing opens 1st US office in Scottsdale

An international trucking company that supports semiconductor manufacturing announced plans to open its first national office in Scottsdale.

1 day ago

Phoenix mom who triggered Amber Alert found unconscious with baby, drugs by her side...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police: Phoenix mom who triggered Amber Alert found unconscious with baby, drugs by her side

A mom who took her baby from a Phoenix hospital and triggered an Amber Alert was found unconscious with the child and drugs, officials said.

1 day ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

All lanes now open after car crash blocked traffic on I-10 westbound near Loop 303 in Goodyear

A car crash shut down all lanes on westbound Interstate 10 near the Loop 303 highway in Goodyear. Drivers should find alternate routes.

1 day ago

No labels signs...

Associated Press

Arizona Democrats file complaint against No Labels over donor secrecy

The Arizona Democratic Party is looking to force new political party No Labels to disclose its donors or lose its status as a political party.

1 day ago

left picture shows child patient placing hand print on a Hyundai vehicle. Right shows the Hyundai H...

KTAR.com

Hyundai in Arizona helps fight pediatric cancer with donation to hospital for every vehicle sold

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on Hyundai Motor Company in Arizona, which supports the Phoenix Children's Hospital.

1 day ago

Sushi Roku Scottsdale...

Brandon Gray

Sushi Roku, ranked one of best restaurants in Phoenix metro, is closing its doors

Award winning Scottsdale restaurant Sushi Roku is closing its doors at the end of the month, according to owners Innovative Dining Group.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Arizona man among 3 killed in Greyhound bus crash near St. Louis