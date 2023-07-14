PHOENIX — An international trucking company that supports semiconductor manufacturing recently announced plans to open its first United States office in the Valley.

The office will open at Arizona State University’s Scottsdale Innovation Center, Sky Song at Scottsdale and McDowell roads.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

The expansion brings BHS, which offers engineering, logistics and transportation services, together with Sky Song to create opportunities for job creation and collaboration.

“This new U.S. operation will allow for BHS to support its semiconductor clients in the country with rigging and installation of equipment,” Dave Tan, BHS general manager of North America and Europe, said in a press release.

“It also strategically positions BHS to expand its transportation and warehousing service lines, including Clean Space and Clean Storage.”

BHS is also working with local institutions of higher education to hire mechanical installers, technicians and riggers. Immediate and future roles can be found online.

Among the companies at the 42-acre, ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center that support the semiconductor sector include Advent Diamond and Crest Technologies.

