Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: 2 former FBI agents, who are married, share captivating stories

Jul 12, 2023, 10:42 AM | Updated: 12:05 pm

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Steve and Linda Hooper have dedicated their lives to public service and safety.

Together, they have over 50 years of service with the FBI.

Both have worked on well-known cases across the United States, such as the D.C. sniper attacks in 2002 and the 2011 Tucson mass shooting.

RELATED STORIES

In this edition of Amazing Arizonans, you’ll learn behind-the-scenes events that helped solve cases.

Other stories of bringing people to justice and what it s like to work in such a high-stress and dangerous job as husband and wife.

We also talk about their lives now — how they started company Tripwire Security Solutions, a business that helps corporations and school districts on how to prepare for and moderate the risk of workplace and school violence.

They are true friends and dedicated public servants.

You’re going to love their stories.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)...

Wills Rice

MCSO seeks help in finding suspect that sexually assaulted minor in Mesa

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a man that sexually assaulted a minor on Sunday in Mesa.

15 hours ago

Kevin Stone

Arizona Supt. Tom Horne thinks transgender sports case will end up at Supreme Court

Tom Horne says he’ll go to the U.S. Supreme Court, if needed, to defend an Arizona law that bans transgender girls from participating in school sports.

15 hours ago

Mugshot of Pamela O’Guinn, an Arizona woman was sentenced to five years in prison for impersonati...

Kevin Stone

Arizona woman gets prison sentence for impersonating nurse practitioner

An Arizona woman who pretended to be a nurse practitioner, and even wrote prescriptions, was sentenced to five years in state prison.

15 hours ago

Mugshot of Larry Hall, a 71-year-old man who was arrested after he allegedly shot a man to death at...

KTAR.com

71-year-old man accused of murder after fatal shooting at Phoenix park

A man in his 70s was arrested after he allegedly shot a man to death at a Phoenix park Tuesday morning, authorities said.

15 hours ago

A Salvation Army volunteer gives water to a man at a Valley Heat Relief Station, Tuesday, July 11, ...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix heat wave: ‘I don’t see anything that’s going to stop it’

The ongoing streak of 110-degree days in Phoenix will almost certainly keep sizzling until it breaks a 49-year-old record.

15 hours ago

side by side of events at the home show...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show returns to Glendale this weekend

An enormous home show that brings various seminars and attractions is returning to State Farm Stadium in Glendale this weekend.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Amazing Arizonans: 2 former FBI agents, who are married, share captivating stories