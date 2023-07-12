PHOENIX — Steve and Linda Hooper have dedicated their lives to public service and safety.

Together, they have over 50 years of service with the FBI.

Both have worked on well-known cases across the United States, such as the D.C. sniper attacks in 2002 and the 2011 Tucson mass shooting.

In this edition of Amazing Arizonans, you’ll learn behind-the-scenes events that helped solve cases.

Other stories of bringing people to justice and what it s like to work in such a high-stress and dangerous job as husband and wife.

On this week's episode of Amazing Arizonans, Steve and Linda Hooper joined @broomheadKTAR. Steve Hooper talked about how a classmate saw the signs before the January 8, 2011, Tucson mass shooting. Watch full podcast: https://t.co/eubVVQh68F Listen: https://t.co/OpGaPi8bM6 pic.twitter.com/gOLwiQaZSg — KTAR News 92.3 (@KTAR923) July 12, 2023

We also talk about their lives now — how they started company Tripwire Security Solutions, a business that helps corporations and school districts on how to prepare for and moderate the risk of workplace and school violence.

They are true friends and dedicated public servants.

You’re going to love their stories.

