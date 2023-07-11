PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix reopened Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcyclist temporarily shut it down, authorities said.

The freeway closed at Van Buren Street around 10:50 a.m. due to a single-vehicle collision and reopened around 12:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

No additional information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.