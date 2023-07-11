Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix reopens following crash

Jul 11, 2023, 11:10 AM | Updated: 12:46 pm

motorcyclist lies on the freeway as he receives medical attention following a crash...

(AZ511 Traffic Camera Photo)

(AZ511 Traffic Camera Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix reopened Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcyclist temporarily shut it down, authorities said.

The freeway closed at Van Buren Street around 10:50 a.m. due to a single-vehicle collision and reopened around 12:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

No additional information was available.

Arizona News

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Truck...

KTAR.com

4 exposed to substance in downtown Tempe, building evacuated

Four people were exposed to a substance Tuesday morning at the city clerk's office in Tempe, according to the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department. 

13 hours ago

A lady uses an umbrella for shade to combat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Ar...

Kevin Stone

When will metro Phoenix start seeing monsoon activity?

Will Phoenix-area residents have use for their umbrellas other than to shield them from the sun anytime soon?

13 hours ago

sun shown behind a barb wire fence...

KTAR.com

Last member in Arizona-based drug-trafficking ring sentenced to prison

The last member of a drug-trafficking ring based out of Arizona was recently sentenced to prison, authorities announced.

13 hours ago

A head-clearing walk over the weekend turned into a 20-mile, overnight ordeal for a Buddhist monk i...

KTAR.com

Buddhist monk’s head-clearing walk in Arizona becomes overnight trek

A head-clearing walk over the weekend turned into a 20-mile, overnight ordeal for a Buddhist monk in northern Arizona, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs, in an April file photo....

Cronkite News | Lauren Irwin

County attorneys could challenge Arizona Gov. Hobbs order over abortion prosecutions

County attorneys are considering next steps against Gov. Katie Hobbs after she rejected their request to rescind an executive order that puts the decision to prosecute abortion cases in the hands of the attorney general’s office.

13 hours ago

Momentum Maker grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advan...

Serena O'Sullivan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona to give $75K to schools each year

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation will give the $75K Momentum Maker grant to support mental health services in schools.

13 hours ago

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

