PHOENIX — Victims of domestic violence who are worried about leaving their pets with abusers now have a new place to stay.

Local charity group Chicanos Por La Causa upgraded its Phoenix location with a new pet-friendly space.

“There is a place for you and your pet to start the next chapter of a violence free life together here at CPLC De Colores,” Shelter Program Manager Mayani Jinel said in a statement.

The De Colores shelter, which opened its doors in 1986, helps survivors of sexual and domestic abuse. The program helps around 500 to 600 people each year, according to Chicanos Por La Causa’s website.

Research from the Animal Welfare Institute found that 48% of abuse victims will delay leaving a dangerous situation because of concern for their pets.

“Pet safety is a barrier preventing people experiencing abuse to seek help,” Jinel said. “Our efforts with the pet park aims to encourage survivors to take action without worrying about leaving their pet behind.”

Chicanos Por La Causa is parnters with Assured Engineering Concepts (AEC), a local engineering design and project management business.

An AEC donation made the new pet-friendly space in the shelter possible.

“The CPLC De Colores Domestic Violence Shelter is one of the few accommodating pet-friendly domestic violence shelters in the Valley,” according to a Chicanos Por La Causa statement.

Abuse survivors fleeing with their pets won’t even have to worry about providing for their animals.

“The shelter will support food, toys and other pet essentials through donations and partnerships,” the news release said.

That means abuse survivors can focus on what matters: building a safer life for both themselves and their pets.

