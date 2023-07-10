Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Solar module manufacturer expanding Valley production after signing 2 agreements

Jul 10, 2023, 4:15 AM

Meyer Burger Technology AG plans to open its first U.S. manufacturing facility for high-performance...

(Arizona Commerce Authority)

(Arizona Commerce Authority)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


Switzerland-based Meyer Burger Technology AG said it plans to expand production at its new solar module manufacturing plant in the Phoenix metro after it secured two big contracts.

In 2021, the European technology company chose a newly developed Goodyear warehouse to house its first U.S. production facility for solar modules and North American headquarters in 276,000 square feet of space with plans to employ 500 people.

Meyer Burger said in June that it will expand its production in Goodyear from 1.6 gigawatts to 2 gigawatts after initially announcing that its facility would total 1.5 gigawatts at full capacity. The expansion will occur within the building’s existing space.

The production expansion is a result of two agreements Meyer Burger announced with South Holland-based Ingka Investments, the investment arm of IKEA retailer Ingka Group, and Irvine, California-based BayWa r.e. Solar Projects LLC, a utility-scale solar developer in March and June, respectively.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

