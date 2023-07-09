Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mixed-use project with housing, retail and medical space planned in West Valley

Jul 9, 2023, 5:45 AM

A group of developers have partnered on a new mixed-use project with apartments, homes, retail and ...

(FK Architecture via City of Avondale Documents)

(FK Architecture via City of Avondale Documents)

A new mixed-use project with housing, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital and commercial is planned for a 45-acre infill property along Interstate 10.

The project, called The District at Crystal Springs, will be developed at the southwest corner of McDowell Road and Avondale Boulevard in Avondale, a growing suburb west of Phoenix.

Plans for the site call for up to 268 townhomes on about 23 acres, up to 216 units of multifamily for adults 55 years and older on 6 acres, commercial development such as retail or a hotel on 7 acres and a hospital on 8 acres within the city’s designated health-technology corridor.

Crystal Springs will be developed by a group of developers including Chicago-based Fifield Cos., Austin-based Sparrow Partners and Birmingham, Alabama-based Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC). Stotz Farms Inc. is listed as the property owner in city documents.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

