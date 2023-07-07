PHOENIX — Closures on three metro Phoenix freeways will affect drivers this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

In Tempe, eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Interstate 10 to the Loop 101 Price Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The I-10 ramps to eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed during that time.

Further north in Tempe, the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be closed from Loop 101 and Van Buren Street/52nd Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 101 ramps to westbound Loop 202 will be closed.

Finally, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Northern Avenue to Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed.

