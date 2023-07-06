PHOENIX — A woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a pedestrian was killed and two others were injured Wednesday night in Phoenix, authorities said.

The collision happened in the area of 35th and Grand avenues under the overpass of Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

All three pedestrians were found suffering from injuries, police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two men were taken to a hospital.

One man was hospitalized in critical condition while the other was hospitalized in stable condition, fire personnel said.

The driver of the SUV involved stayed on the scene. Officers evaluated 26-year-old Miriam Badillo and determined she was under the influence.

Badillo was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault.

Badillo was driving northwest on Grand Avenue when her vehicle went onto the raised concrete curb area of the intersection where the men were standing and struck them, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.