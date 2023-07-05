PHOENIX – A suspect was killed in a shooting involving state troopers Tuesday after he pulled out a gun following a high-speed chase in Phoenix, authorities said.

A motorcycle trooper saw a Mercedes van traveling over 90 mph in a 55-mph zone around 4:25 p.m. on westbound Interstate 10 near 40th Street, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The trooper tried making a traffic stop but the vehicle sped off, hitting speeds above 110 mph, DPS said.

Additional troopers joined the pursuit. The driver, whose name was not released, exited at 24th Street and went the wrong way on surface streets.

Troopers tried to perform a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver – a tactic where a patrol vehicle taps a fleeing vehicle to get it to spin out – on Sky Harbor Circle, but the van kept going.

The suspect reentered I-10 westbound before exiting and going east on Jefferson Street. He then turned north on 22nd Street.

He then got out of the van and started running toward Jefferson Street. Troopers followed on foot, and the man pulled out a gun, DPS said.

Troopers shot at the suspect, and he was hit. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead just before 5 p.m.

Troopers later learned the van was stolen.

No other information was made available.

