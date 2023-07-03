Close
$41 million luxury multi-family development coming to Prescott

Jul 3, 2023, 1:00 PM

Design of multi-family development....

A design of multi-family development, Montezuma Heights, in Prescott, Arizona. (Montezuma Heights Investors, LLC.)

(Montezuma Heights Investors, LLC.)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A new $41 million, 144-unit luxury multi-family development is coming to Prescott.

The property, Montezuma Heights, will be located just walking distance to Whiskey Row, according to a press release from Montezuma Heights Investors, LLC.

The community will have one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with amenities including a gym, lounge, grotto, dog parks, fire pits and electric car charging stations.

“We are pleased the City of Prescott has embraced our project as it will add to the vibrancy of the downtown area and bring a live, work play housing option to downtown,” Nick Malouff, developer and manager of Montezuma Heights Investors, LLC,  said in the press release.

Residents will also have access to a trail connection to Granite Creek Park with a trail extension to The Depot shopping center.

Don Allison, partner and project manager, said the meticulous planning was done to preserve the natural beauty of the site while offering residents a lifestyle experience with city and mountain views.

In addition, all buildings will be Energy Star Certified, meeting the Environmental Protection Agency standards for ‘Green Certification,'”Allison said in the press release.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 13.

 

