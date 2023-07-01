Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police officer injured, suspect shot in burglary incident

Jul 1, 2023, 4:45 PM | Updated: 6:15 pm

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was injured and a suspect shot during a burglary incident Saturday afternoon near 30th and Washington streets.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to Sgt. Brian Bower of the Phoenix Police Department. The suspect is in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

