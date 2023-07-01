Phoenix police officer injured, suspect shot in burglary incident

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was injured and a suspect shot during a burglary incident Saturday afternoon near 30th and Washington streets.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to Sgt. Brian Bower of the Phoenix Police Department. The suspect is in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 30th Street and Washington Street. One officer has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect involved was also taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/Gl3qpKYrsq — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 1, 2023

