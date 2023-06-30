PHOENIX — Goodyear detectives have made an arrest in a shooting death following a yearlong investigation.

The department announced Friday they have arrested 18-year-old Angel Vidales-Hernandez of Phoenix in relation to the shooting death of Mohamed Salim Abdullah.

The initial incident occurred on May 14, 2022. According to the release, Goodyear Police responded to a shooting at a large residential party in city limits. Upon arriving on the scene, police heard gunshots as various unidentified vehicles fled the scenes. Police came across a man, later identified as Abdullah, who had sustained gunshot wounds. He would later die at a near hospital.

Following interviews and pursuing leads, police eventually identified Vidales-Hernandez as a the primary suspect, leading to his arrest.

Vidales-Hernandez is being held on $500,000 bond.

