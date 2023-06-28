Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County’s Mitchell rips Hobbs for stripping county attorneys from prosecuting abortions

Jun 28, 2023, 4:31 PM

(Facebook Screenshot/Maricopa County Attorney's Office)...

(Facebook Screenshot/Maricopa County Attorney's Office)

(Facebook Screenshot/Maricopa County Attorney's Office)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on Wednesday condemned an executive order issued by Gov. Katie Hobbs last week that stripped county attorneys of prosecuting abortion-related crimes, calling the move a power grab meant for political gain.

“It was a procedural manipulation aimed at a highly emotional topic done to win political points,” Mitchell said during a press conference.

The order, dated Thursday, gives the prosecutorial authority on the issue solely to the attorney general, who is currently Democrat Kris Mayes.

That means Mitchell and the state’s 14 other county attorneys don’t have power over the cases, which Mitchell said have never popped up in Maricopa County.

RELATED STORIES

Mitchell, a Republican, said the collection of county attorneys are reviewing their options and wouldn’t comment on the legality of the order.

“The enforcement, or lack thereof, should not be used for political gain,” Mitchell said.

Hobbs said the order, which also directs state agencies to not assist in investigations by other states into crimes related to reproductive health care that would not be punishable under Arizona law, is airtight legally.

The Democratic governor’s announcement was the continuation of a week of focus on reproductive freedom during Pride Month.

“We are very confident in the legal foundation of the order,” Hobbs said Thursday in a press conference. “If anyone doesn’t share the same confidence in the legal foundation of that order, they have a path: they can go to court.”

Mitchell said she’s heard concerns from both sides of the aisle, particularly on the overreach of executive powers.

“Our current governor took an entire category of potential offenses and is attempting to prevent locally elected county attorneys from reviewing and making charging decisions in those matters,” Mitchell said.

“But what happens next? What happens in 3 1/2 years? What happens when another person occupies the governor’s seat and attempts this type of power grab?”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Photo of scales and gavel....

Associated Press

Arizona pauses $15M for rodeo after residents file lawsuit

An Arizona state budget item giving $15.3 million to a rodeo in Prescott has spurred a lawsuit by two city residents and a legal rights group who claim the Arizona Constitution bans such spending.

17 hours ago

(Photo by Herika Martinez/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Man gets 21 months in prison for throwing rocks at CBP helicopter in Arizona

A man was sentenced to 21 months in prison for throwing rocks as a Customs and Border Protection helicopter, authorities said Wednesday.

17 hours ago

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Madonna tour dates in Phoenix postponed after singer comes down with illness

Singer Madonna has postponed her upcoming tour, including a pair of dates in Phoenix, after coming down with an illness.

17 hours ago

Stock image of a Maricopa Police Department vehicle. A suspected vehicle thief was killed and a pol...

KTAR.com

Suspected car thief killed, officer injured during exchange of gunfire near Maricopa

A suspected car thief was killed and a police officer was injured in an exchange of gunfire Tuesday near Maricopa, south of metro Phoenix, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Firefighters work to battle the Diamond Fire. The state of Arizona’s request for funding from FEM...

KTAR.com

Arizona receives federal grant to help with costs of fighting Diamond Fire in Scottsdale area

The state of Arizona’s request for federal funding to aid the battle against the Scottsdale-area Diamond Fire was approved, officials said Wednesday.

17 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Former Phoenix officer Jason Schechterle talks determination

Former Phoenix Police officer Jason Schechterle joins Mike Broomhead's Amazing Arizonans podcast to discuss how he's responded to his injuries and his determination.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Maricopa County’s Mitchell rips Hobbs for stripping county attorneys from prosecuting abortions