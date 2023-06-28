Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 in critical condition after 6-vehicle collision on Loop 202 in Phoenix

Jun 28, 2023, 10:03 AM

(ADOT Traffic Camera Screenshot)...

(ADOT Traffic Camera Screenshot)

(ADOT Traffic Camera Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Three people were in critical condition following a six-vehicle collision on westbound Loop 202 in Phoenix on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the location near 24th Street at about 9:30 a.m. and found four people in need of medical help, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The three individuals taken to the hospital in critical condition were a 70-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 24-year-old man.

RELATED STORIES

The crash slowed traffic on the freeway, but there was no closure.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety was investigating the incident.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Firefighters work to battle the Diamond Fire. The state of Arizona’s request for funding from FEM...

KTAR.com

Arizona receives federal grant to help with costs of fighting Diamond Fire in Scottsdale area

The state of Arizona’s request for federal funding to aid the battle against the Scottsdale-area Diamond Fire was approved, officials said Wednesday.

13 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Former Phoenix officer Jason Schechterle talks determination

Former Phoenix Police officer Jason Schechterle joins Mike Broomhead's Amazing Arizonans podcast to discuss how he's responded to his injuries and his determination.

13 hours ago

A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy during ...

KTAR.com

Suspect killed by PCSO deputy during fiery standoff near Apache Junction

A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy during a fiery standoff near Apache Junction on Tuesday, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Phoenix Police patrol vehicles...

KTAR.com

2 teenagers injured after nighttime shooting in Phoenix

A teenager is in extremely critical condition and another is injured after they were both shot in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

13 hours ago

More than 1,000 people remained under evacuation orders Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in response to a ...

KTAR.com

Crews ‘very successful’ controlling Scottsdale brush fire, but evacuation orders remain

Crews working overnight were "very successful" controlling the spread of a northeast Scottsdale brush fire, but evacuation orders remained in effect Wednesday morning.

13 hours ago

Katie Hobbs image by Getty...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs 2 executive orders supporting the LGBTQ+ community

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday that she signed two executive orders supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

3 in critical condition after 6-vehicle collision on Loop 202 in Phoenix