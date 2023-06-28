PHOENIX — Three people were in critical condition following a six-vehicle collision on westbound Loop 202 in Phoenix on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the location near 24th Street at about 9:30 a.m. and found four people in need of medical help, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The three individuals taken to the hospital in critical condition were a 70-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 24-year-old man.

The crash slowed traffic on the freeway, but there was no closure.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety was investigating the incident.

No other information was available.

