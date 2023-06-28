PHOENIX – Crews working overnight were “very successful” controlling the spread of a northeast Scottsdale brush fire, but evacuation orders remained in effect Wednesday morning, authorities said.

“Crews were very successful overnight. A hotshot crew along with two state hand crews were able to get around the entire fire. So they have line in, and they’re working right now just to make sure that line is secure,” Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said during a Wednesday morning press conference.

The Diamond Fire, as the incident was named, was estimated to have burned through about 2,500 acres of dry grass and brush Tuesday night. Davila said more precise measurements from the air were underway Wednesday morning. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, she said.

Is the Diamond Fire contained?

While crews have laid lines around the fire, it won’t be considered contained until firefighters are sure the lines can hold as conditions change. Pockets of unburned fuel remain within the perimeter, so there could be flare-ups throughout the day, Davila said.

“There are Red Flag Warnings. … So we just want to remind folks that even though they don’t see smoke now, as we start to warm up, as we start to get in that critical fire weather timeframe, we could likely start to see that fire activity increase with flames visible and smoke,” she said.

Firefighters turned their focus Wednesday to mop up and structure protection.

“The crews made excellent progress, and right now things are looking pretty good,” Davila said. “But again, we just have to cross our fingers and see what this afternoon’s going to hold for us.”

One secondary structure was destroyed Tuesday, but no detailed damage assessment was completed, Davila said.

When, where did Diamond Fire start?

The Diamond Fire was first reported around 5 p.m. Tuesday on 5 acres near 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road, northwest of the McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

Wind drove the flames east onto county, state and private land. Command was turned over from the Scottsdale Fire Department to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

DiamondFire UPDATE- 2500 acres & pushing south to McDowell Mtn Regional Park. Hand crews working on E. flank trying to get around fire. Engine crews working structure protection on S. side. Evacs in effect per @ScottsdalePD. Fire: N. Scottsdale/SW. Rio Verde#AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/gdzOPTNqDr — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 28, 2023

Davila said about 300 personnel were assigned to the incident.

When will evacuations be lifted?

About 100 homes were evacuated Tuesday evening, impacting about 1,145 people. The evacuation zone was bordered by Rio Verde Road on the north, Jomax Road on the south, 130th Street on the west and 160th Street on the east.

Davila said officials were making assessments on an hour-by-hour basis to determine when to lift the evacuation orders.

The Red Cross established an evacuation shelter at Cactus Shadow High School near Dove Valley Road and 60th Street in Scottsdale.

McDowell Mountain Regional Park was closed to all traffic and visitors.

