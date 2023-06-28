Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Boy in critical condition after nearly drowning in pool in Phoenix

Jun 27, 2023, 7:40 PM | Updated: 8:21 pm

Photo of Phoenix Fire Department emergency vehicle....

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Fire Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Fire Department)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A nine-year-old boy is in the hospital after nearly drowning in a pool Tuesday evening in the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

RELATED STORIES

Crews were called around 6 p.m. to reports of a possible drowning involving a juvenile male, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they immediately started advanced life support measures on the boy, officials said.

He is currently listed in extremely critical condition.

No further details were released.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs budget...

KTAR.com

Arizona GOP Senators cancel nomination hearing, citing Gov. Hobbs’ abortion prosecution decision

Arizona Senate Republicans canceled a scheduled hearing Tuesday citing Gov. Katie Hobb's decision to stop the state's 15 county attorneys from prosecuting abortion cases.

20 hours ago

North Scottsdale brush fire home evacuations...

Serena O'Sullivan

700-acre North Scottsdale brush fire shuts down eastbound traffic, triggers home evacuations

A five-acre North Scottsdale brush fire triggered traffic shutdowns and home evacuations on Tuesday evening at around 5 p.m.

20 hours ago

Geraldine Roll. (Pinal County Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Latest Pinal County elections director quits, cites politicized office, toxic environment

Pinal County's elections director quit Tuesday, saying she was leaving due to the politicization of the department and a toxic environment.

20 hours ago

Follow @DannyShapiro13...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona is officially home to the ugliest dog in the world

The ugliest dog in the world resides in Arizona after Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese Crested, won the competition last week.

20 hours ago

Maricopa County, Arizona, Recorder Stephen Richer, left, is suing losing gubernatorial candidate Ka...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer explains why he’s suing Kari Lake

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer doesn’t care if you make fun of his looks, but falsely accusing him of criminal activity crosses a line.

20 hours ago

(Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona getting nearly $1 billion for high-speed internet

Nearly $1 billion in federal funding is heading to Arizona to expand high-speed internet to rural and underserved communities across the state.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Boy in critical condition after nearly drowning in pool in Phoenix