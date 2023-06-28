Boy in critical condition after nearly drowning in pool in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A nine-year-old boy is in the hospital after nearly drowning in a pool Tuesday evening in the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Crews were called around 6 p.m. to reports of a possible drowning involving a juvenile male, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they immediately started advanced life support measures on the boy, officials said.

He is currently listed in extremely critical condition.

No further details were released.

