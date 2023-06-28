Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man charged with 17 felonies after shooting at Phoenix officers

Jun 28, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 5:58 am

Booking photo of Martin Oliver and file photo of a Phoenix Police Department cruiser. Oliver was ar...

(Martin Oliver - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Facebook/Phoenix Police Department Photos)

(Martin Oliver - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Facebook/Phoenix Police Department Photos)

PHOENIX — A man accused of shooting at Phoenix police officers has been indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on 17 felony counts, officials said.

Martin Joseph Oliver, 46, is charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary in the first degree, five counts of disorderly conduct and one count of misconduct involving weapons, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced.

The suspect shot at officers Sunday during a standoff near Seventh Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix. Prior to the shootout, he had broken into an apartment and barricaded himself inside, according to authorities.

“My priority is to ensure appropriate release conditions are requested so that potentially dangerous offenders are not released into the community while they await trial,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

“Our police officers put their lives on the line each day to make sure that our community remains a safe place for all.”

