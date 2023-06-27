PHOENIX — With the Fourth of July around the corner, out comes barbecues, parades and red, white and blue attire.

Cities scattered across metro Phoenix are headed in full force this Independence Day. Get ready for fireworks, parties, hot dogs and scared dogs.

For those wanting to stay close to home or looking to travel to see the best show, here is a map and list of events around the Valley that celebrate the nation’s 247th birthday.

Phoenix

Fabulous Phoenix 4th: Celebrate Independence Day at one of the largest fireworks shows in the Southwest. Day: Tuesday Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Steele Indian School Park (300 E. Indian School Rd.)



Firework Spectacular at Chase Field: The fireworks show will be on display following the Diamondbacks v. Mets game. Day: Tuesday Time: Game begins at 1:10 p.m. Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)



Scottsdale

Fourth of July Celebration: Visitors can spend Independence Day celebrating in Scottsdale, with a fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m. and ending shortly after. Day: Tuesday Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Westworld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Rd.)



Tempe

Tempe 4th of July Celebration: Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, live entertainment, food and kid’s activities. Day: Tuesday Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Diablo Stadium (2200 W. Alameda Dr.)



Glendale

Sixth Annual Firework Fest: The West Valley event will feature fireworks, live music, dinner deals and more. Day: Tuesday Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Westgate Entertainment District (6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.)



July 4 Celebration: Following a day at the water slides, visitors will get the chance to see fireworks near Paradise Island and the Red Rock Ravine Area. Day: Tuesday Time: 8:45 p.m. Venue: Hurricane Harbor (4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd.)



Peoria

All-American Festival: The festival will bring family-friendly entertainment, music, food and more to celebrate the fourth of July. Day: Tuesday Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Peoria Sports Complex (16101 N. 83rd Ave.)



Chandler

Chandler’s All-American Bash: The event will bring live music, yard games, food vendors and fireworks. Day: Tuesday Time: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park (178 E. Commonwealth Ave.)



Gilbert

Fourth of July Celebration: The free family-friendly event is bringing live performances, aerial entertainment, drones and fireworks. Day: Tuesday Time: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Gilbert Regional Park (3005 e. Queen Creek Rd.)



Mesa

Celebration of Freedom: The free event will offer a patriotic military showcase, a fallen soldier memorial, food, drinks and fireworks. Day: Tuesday Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Mesa Convention Center (263 N. Center St.)



Surprise

Surprise Community Park: The event will feature various food trucks ahead of the firework show. Day: Tuesday Time: 6 p.m. Venue: Community Park (15953 N. Bullard Ave.)



Apache Junction

Fourth of July fireworks: The event will feature activities, live entertainment, food and fireworks. Day: Tuesday Time: 8:30 p.m. Venue: Superstition Shadows Park (1901 W. Southern Ave.)



Avondale

Light Up The Sky: Visitors are invited to enjoy tailgate parking, enjoy food trucks, play games in the kids zone and live music prior to the 25-minute fireworks show. Day: Tuesday Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)



Buckeye

Independence Day Celebration: The tailgate-style event will bring food trucks, vendors, a concert and a firework show beginning at 9 p.m. Day: Tuesday Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Buckeye Airport (3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.)



Fountain Hills

Fourth at the Fountain: The free event will bring music, prizes, an illuminated fountain and entertainment. Day: Tuesday Time: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)



Goodyear

Star-spangled Fourth: Independence Day will be celebrated with food trucks, bounce houses, drinks and fireworks. Day: Tuesday Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Ballpark (1933 S. Ballpark Way)



Queen Creek

Hometown Fourth: The patriotic event will feature inflatables, a beer garden, a foam pit, food trucks, live music and fireworks. Day: Tuesday Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Schnepf Farms (24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.)



