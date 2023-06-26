Elderly woman struck in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An 83-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in the area of Desert Hills Drive and 29th Avenue.

Shortly before 6:40 a.m., a possibly Black 2017 to 2022 model Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon pickup truck collided with the woman and fled the scene, authorities said.

Evidence at the scene suggests the vehicle should have damage to the right passenger side, including the side mirror assembly, according to the Maricopa County Sherriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-8477 or 602-876-1011 and reference MSCO Report IR23-016473.

