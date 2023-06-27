Close
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in south Phoenix last week

Jun 27, 2023, 6:32 AM | Updated: 6:33 am

Mugshot of Cadence Allen, 18, who was booked into jail for murder and other counts in the death of ...

(Cadence Allen - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX – A suspect in a fatal shooting in south Phoenix last week was arrested Monday, authorities said.

Cadence Allen, 18, was booked into jail for murder and other counts in the death of 18-year-old Lashaw White, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired at a residence near 16th Street and Jones Avenue, north of Broadway Road, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

They found a man, later identified as White, with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators worked to identify Allen as the suspect. He was located and arrested Monday by the Special Assignments Unit.

Allen was booked into jail on counts of first-degree murder, first-degree murder during a crime, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

His bond was set at $1 million.

