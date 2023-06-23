Man dead, no suspect arrested in fatal south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in south Phoenix Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:30 p.m. near Broadway Road and 16th Street and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

