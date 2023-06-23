Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Nikola suspects foul play in electric semi-truck fires at Phoenix headquarters

Jun 23, 2023, 6:31 AM | Updated: 8:56 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


Hazmat crews responded to the Nikola headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, after multiple electric semi-trucks caught fire on June 23, 2023. Hazmat crews responded to the Nikola headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, after multiple electric semi-trucks caught fire on June 23, 2023. Hazmat crews responded to the Nikola headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, after multiple electric semi-trucks caught fire on June 23, 2023.

PHOENIX — Nikola Motor suspects foul play after several electric semi-trucks caught fire Friday morning outside the company’s Phoenix headquarters.

The Phoenix and Tempe fire departments responded to reports of a structure fire near 40th Street and Broadway Road a little after 5 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Hazardous materials crews were called in when firefighters found four trucks burning.

“Foul play is suspected as a vehicle was seen in the area of the affected trucks just prior to the incident and an investigation is underway,” the company said on Twitter.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller told KTAR News 92.3 FM crews were working to cool down the trucks’ batteries, which “burn very hot.”

RELATED STORIES

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

“Right now, our main concern is preventing more semi-trucks from catching on fire,” Keller said.

“As far as it comes to how we’re going to get full extinguishment, that will be determined later by hazardous material crews along with Nikola representatives.”

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Patricia Valencia contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Two people were hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a house fire i...

KTAR.com

2 people in extremely critical condition after Phoenix house fire

Two people taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in west Phoenix on Thursday night.

9 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man dead, no suspect arrested in fatal south Phoenix shooting

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in south Phoenix Thursday night, authorities said. 

9 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@AJPoliceDept)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old last seen at home in Apache Junction

A Silver Alert was issued Friday for an 83-year-old man who was last seen at his home in Apache Junction earlier this week.

9 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs and local leaders announced a plan to protect birth control access for all Arizona...

Taylor Tasler

Gov. Hobbs hopes to ensure access to birth control during next legislative session

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and local leaders announced a plan to protect birth control access for all Arizonans in the next legislative session.

9 hours ago

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix could see 110 degrees this weekend as heat dome moves west

The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching toward Arizona and could bring 110-degree temperatures to Phoenix as soon as this weekend.

9 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Freeway closures in East Valley, north Phoenix to affect weekend drivers

Drivers in the East Valley and north Phoenix are most likely to be affected by weekend freeway closures, according to state transportation officials.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Nikola suspects foul play in electric semi-truck fires at Phoenix headquarters