PHOENIX — Nikola Motor suspects foul play after several electric semi-trucks caught fire Friday morning outside the company’s Phoenix headquarters.

The Phoenix and Tempe fire departments responded to reports of a structure fire near 40th Street and Broadway Road a little after 5 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Hazardous Materials crews from @PHXFire & @TempeFire are on the scene of multiple electric semi trucks on fire near 40th St and Broadway Rd, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/RGivsaJAMT — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 23, 2023

Hazardous materials crews were called in when firefighters found four trucks burning.

“Foul play is suspected as a vehicle was seen in the area of the affected trucks just prior to the incident and an investigation is underway,” the company said on Twitter.

Early this morning behind our Phoenix headquarters, a fire occurred which affected multiple battery electric trucks. No one has been injured. Foul play is suspected as a vehicle was seen in the area of the affected trucks just prior to the incident and an investigation is… — Nikola Motor Company (@nikolamotor) June 23, 2023

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller told KTAR News 92.3 FM crews were working to cool down the trucks’ batteries, which “burn very hot.”

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

“Right now, our main concern is preventing more semi-trucks from catching on fire,” Keller said.

“As far as it comes to how we’re going to get full extinguishment, that will be determined later by hazardous material crews along with Nikola representatives.”

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Patricia Valencia contributed to this report.

