PHOENIX — The person found dead on a Mesa freeway this week is thought to be a woman reported missing two days earlier, authorities said Thursday.

The body was found Monday morning inside a vehicle on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound exit ramp at Country Club Drive.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the death, said the woman is believed to be Kristina Cooper.

Cooper, 24, was reported missing by her family two days before the body was found, MCSO said.

No other retails about the case were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

