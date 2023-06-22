Close
Teen shot, killed in Phoenix, police searching for shooter

Jun 22, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 5:26 am

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

PHOENIX — Phoenix police detectives are searching for the shooter of a 17-year-old Wednesday night in the area of 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Officers were dispatched to a call after the victim, Fabian Rivera, was brought to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Rivera later died of his injuries after receiving medical treatment, according to a press release.

When Rivera was taken to the hospital, police were alerted that the shooting happened in a residential area at 85th Drive and Encanto Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting near a park.

Officials said the evidence led them to a home in the neighborhood — where they obtained a search warrant — allowing the special assignments unit to enter the home and detain multiple investigative leads.

Authorities detained multiple individuals but the shooter remains outstanding, Phoenix police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-7626 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

