PHOENIX — A multi-agency sting operation based within the Valley has led to the arrest of 13 individuals for various sex-related crime charges, authorities said Tuesday.

The two-day operation targeted adults that were seeking to engage in illegal sexual activities with children in the city of Chandler and adjoining cities, the Chandler Police Department said.

The sting identified and arrested predators on 30 sex-related felony crimes to prevent and deter the crime with potential minor victims, police said.

Drugs and firearms were also seized during the operation.

The Mesa, Gilbert, Phoenix, Queen Creek and Globe Police Departments participated in the operation in conjunction with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

