Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler police arrest 13 for sex-related crimes as part of multi-agency sting

Jun 21, 2023, 9:35 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department) (Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department) (Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department) (Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department) (Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department) (Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department) (Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department) (Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department) (Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department) (Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department) (Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department) (Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department)

PHOENIX — A multi-agency sting operation based within the Valley has led to the arrest of 13 individuals for various sex-related crime charges, authorities said Tuesday.

The two-day operation targeted adults that were seeking to engage in illegal sexual activities with children in the city of Chandler and adjoining cities, the Chandler Police Department said.

The sting identified and arrested predators on 30 sex-related felony crimes to prevent and deter the crime with potential minor victims, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Drugs and firearms were also seized during the operation.

The Mesa, Gilbert, Phoenix, Queen Creek and Globe Police Departments participated in the operation in conjunction with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Bear that killed man near Prescott tested negative for rabies

The bear that killed a man near Prescott last week tested negative for rabies and was healthy, according to a report released Wednesday.

13 hours ago

Mugshot of Dennis Fernando Pacheco, who was booked on one count of second-degree murder for a fatal...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in downtown Gilbert

An arrest has been made in a fatal stabbing in downtown Gilbert over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

13 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police Department cruiser. One person was hospitalized after a collision in...

KTAR.com

Suspected DUI driver hospitalized after collision with Phoenix police SUV

A man suspected of driving under the influence was hospitalized after a Tuesday night collision involving a Phoenix police SUV.

13 hours ago

picture of end of roll of caution tape...

KTAR.com

Man in extremely critical condition after stabbing in west Phoenix

A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after he was stabbed following an argument in west Phoenix, authorities said.

13 hours ago

FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. People in crisis and those trying to...

Colton Krolak

Program helps Arizona teens connect with peers who are dealing with mental health crisis

The Arizona-based suicide prevention nonprofit, “Teen Lifeline” is implementing a first-of-its-kind program that it hopes will save children’s lives.

13 hours ago

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

VA Secretary McDonough says veteran homelessness numbers improving in Arizona

VA Secretary Denis McDonough said the number of homeless veterans in Arizona continues to decline, but there's only one number that will satisfy him.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Chandler police arrest 13 for sex-related crimes as part of multi-agency sting