PHOENIX — A photography exhibit covering a moment in the career of country singer-songwriter Johnny Cash is coming to the Chandler Museum starting Tuesday.

The exhibit, “1968: A Folsom Redemption,” is a collection of photos captured by two journalists, Dan Poush and Gene Baley, at his concerts at Folsom Prison.

Cash had performed for inmates since 1957 and received requests from prisoners who identified with the “Folsom Prison Blues” singer, according to a press release.

The performance happened in Folsom’s dining hall in 1968 with recording equipment and four months later, it resulted in the live album, “At Folsom Prison.”

The exhibit is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

It will run from June 20 to August 13.

For more information, click here.

