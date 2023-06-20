Close
Photo exhibit featuring pivotal moment in Johnny Cash's career coming to Chandler Museum

Jun 20, 2023

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - DECEMBER 9, 2019: A copy of the record album, 'Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison'...

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - DECEMBER 9, 2019: A copy of the record album, 'Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison', for sale at an antique shop in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The vinyl record was released by Columbia Records in 1968.(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A photography exhibit covering a moment in the career of country singer-songwriter Johnny Cash is coming to the Chandler Museum starting Tuesday.

The exhibit, “1968: A Folsom Redemption,” is a collection of photos captured by two journalists, Dan Poush and Gene Baley, at his concerts at Folsom Prison.

Cash had performed for inmates since 1957 and received requests from prisoners who identified with the “Folsom Prison Blues” singer, according to a press release.

The performance happened in Folsom’s dining hall in 1968 with recording equipment and four months later, it resulted in the live album, “At Folsom Prison.”

The exhibit is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

It will run from June 20 to August 13.

For more information, click here.

