Authorities find body inside vehicle near Loop 202 in Mesa

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a vehicle on a freeway in Mesa, authorities said.

The body and vehicle were located at the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Country Club Drive, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The westbound exit ramp was closed and is expected to be a prolonged closure.

L-202 WB at Country Club: The exit ramp is closed due to law enforcement activity. This is likely to be an prolonged closure. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/0kPu4Ohty1 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 19, 2023

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story.

