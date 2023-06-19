Authorities find body inside vehicle near Loop 202 in Mesa

Close
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a vehicle on a freeway in Mesa, authorities said.

The body and vehicle were located at the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Country Club Drive, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The westbound exit ramp was closed and is expected to be a prolonged closure.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story.

