Man fatally shot during argument at home near Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix

Jun 17, 2023, 12:00 PM

PHOENIX — A man was fatally shot during an argument at a residence near Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area near 51st Street and McDowell Road around 10 a.m. about shots fired being heard inside of a nearby residence, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A woman with serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening was found and treated near the home, while a man was detained.

Police entered the home and found 27-year-old Kenneth Lemons with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lemons was allegedly involved in an argument with the man and woman nearby the residence.

Lemons and the man were both armed with guns during the argument, which is when the shooting occurred.

The man and woman have since been released.

The case will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

No additional information is available.

