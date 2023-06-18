PHOENIX — The Arizona Lottery announced the launch of a new online platform that involves games and prizes called Lucky Lounge.

Participants can use tokens to play four digital games and earn more tokens for sweepstakes to win cash.

The games are called “Windfall Willie,” “Crossword,” “Boogie Down and Dash,” and “Arizona Cascades.”

“We are excited to introduce everyone to Lucky Lounge, the first lottery product of its kind designed to engage players with an online sweepstakes experience that provides many ways to win with the Arizona Lottery,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Alec Esteban Thomson said in a press release.

Those interested need a Players Club account.

Players can purchase tokens or rack up 50 free tokens per day by logging in. Gamers can also exchange Players Club points for tokens at a rate of 100 points for 10 tokens.

It costs between 10-60 tokens to play each game.

Lucky Lounge has bi-weekly, monthly and quarterly drawings of up to $10,000.

Participants can access the games online or via the Arizona Lottery Players Club app

