Arizona Lottery launches new online gaming platform, Lucky Lounge
Jun 17, 2023, 8:00 PM
PHOENIX — The Arizona Lottery announced the launch of a new online platform that involves games and prizes called Lucky Lounge.
Participants can use tokens to play four digital games and earn more tokens for sweepstakes to win cash.
The games are called “Windfall Willie,” “Crossword,” “Boogie Down and Dash,” and “Arizona Cascades.”
Those interested need a Players Club account.
Players can purchase tokens or rack up 50 free tokens per day by logging in. Gamers can also exchange Players Club points for tokens at a rate of 100 points for 10 tokens.
It costs between 10-60 tokens to play each game.
Lucky Lounge has bi-weekly, monthly and quarterly drawings of up to $10,000.
Participants can access the games online or via the Arizona Lottery Players Club app
