Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Federal officials break up Guatemalan family smuggling ring in operation including Arizona

Jun 16, 2023, 4:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested six people for their alleged roles in a human smuggling ring that brought migrants from Guatemala to the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico said.

Alexander M.M. Uballez, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Francisco B. Burrola, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in El Paso, Texas, said Thursday the arrests followed the unsealing of a federal grand jury indictment on May 24.

“Today’s human smuggling organizations prey on the hope of Latin American migrants, targeting those who are most vulnerable for exploitation,” said Uballez. “To combat human smuggling we will dismantle networks, arrest leaders, and seize bank accounts. ”

Authorities said the six were members of the Lopez Crime Family, which allegedly has smuggling operations in Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. that use a series of coordinated transports, stash houses and directed electronic money transfers. Authorities said all are Guatemalans and members of the family or associated with it.

The arrests were made in Arizona and California through an operation that included law enforcement agencies in three states.

Homeland Security Investigations in New Mexico led the investigation and the prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Ramirez for the District of New Mexico.

If convicted, each faces up to ten years in prison.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Caitlin O'Hara/ Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

To stay or go? Individuals in Phoenix’s homeless encampment the Zone faced with decision

For individuals living within the Zone in downtown Phoenix during a cleanup, there are two options: a short-term fix or a long-term solution.

19 hours ago

A search and rescue operation remained active Friday, June 16, 2023, after a jet ski rider went mis...

KTAR.com

Search for missing jet ski rider at Arizona lake continues

A search and rescue operation remained active Friday after a jet ski rider went missing in an Arizona lake two days earlier.

19 hours ago

A travel van was destroyed after it caught fire at a Mesa, Arizona, gas station on Friday, June 16,...

KTAR.com

Van destroyed after catching fire at Mesa gas station

A travel van was destroyed Friday morning after it caught fire while filling up at a Mesa gas station, authorities said.

19 hours ago

(YouTube Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Here’s what KTAR News learned from ‘Without a Home’ special series on homelessness in Valley

KTAR News, through the "Without a Home" special series, spent the past week examining the homelessness problem in the Valley.

19 hours ago

The driver of a tanker truck was killed Friday, June 16, 2023, in a rollover crash on a State Route...

KTAR.com

Truck driver killed in rollover crash on SR 51 ramp in Phoenix

The driver of a tanker truck was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash on a State Route 51 off-ramp in Phoenix.

19 hours ago

Mugshot of Matthew James Reynolds, who is accused of holding strangling and threatening to kill his...

KTAR.com

West Valley man arrested after allegedly strangling, threatening to kill girlfriend

A West Valley man was arrested this week after he allegedly strangled and threatened to kill his girlfriend.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Federal officials break up Guatemalan family smuggling ring in operation including Arizona