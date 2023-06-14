Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man accused of assaulting 70-year-old landscaper in Chandler, stealing vehicle

Jun 14, 2023, 8:00 AM

(Eric Lartigue - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old landscaper and stealing his vehicle in Chandler, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about an assault near McQueen and Cooper roads, where the victim had been doing landscaping at a residence, the Chandler Police Department said.

The victim, a Mesa man, was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Eric Lartigue of Chandler.

Investigators learned Lartigue allegedly committed crimes at homes in Queen Creek and Gilbert after the incident in Chandler.

Gilbert police located Lartigue in a Queen Creek business parking lot and took him into custody.

Lartigue was booked into jail on counts of aggravated assault, vehicle theft, burglary and disorderly conduct.

No other details were available.

