Tempe-based Lost Our Home Pet Rescue founder hoping for happy endings with homeless pets

PHOENIX- Many people overlook what happens to pets when their owners become homeless, but Tempe-based Lost Our Home Pet Rescue provides steps for care.

The organization takes pets in and fosters them for 90 days to give the animal shelter while its owner works to stabilize themselves. This organization sets the animal up with a foster home to provide for the animal, the organization even covers the pets medical care and will get the dog neutered if needed. This allows for the owner to not fully lose their pet. The animal can be reunited with its owner when they are able to care for them again.

These animals’ bond with their humans so it can be really difficult to let them go, the rescue organization reassures the owners that their pets will be taken care of in the meantime.

“We love the happy endings when they can be reunited,” Founder and Executive director Jodi Polanski told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Evening News on Monday. “The need is much greater than the capacity that we have to help, we will get in about 100 applications a month but only be able to take about 25 pets in a month because it all depends upon foster homes.” The more foster homes available, the more people the organization can help.

The goal is to have the pet returned to the owner but if they do not come back or say that they cannot provide for the pet, it can be surrendered to the shelter. These animals deserve a home, and this rescue organization is working to do just that.

Check out the website to see where you can adopt, help or apply. All of the applications can be found on the rescue’s website Homelessness | Lost Our Home.

Here is a list of resources to donate to organizations who serve those experiencing homelessness or if you or someone you know needs help.

