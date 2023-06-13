Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Rollover crash in Tempe backs up traffic on Loop 202 during rush hour

Jun 13, 2023, 6:36 AM | Updated: 7:58 am

(AZ511 Photo)...

(AZ511 Photo)

(AZ511 Photo)

PHOENIX — A rollover crash caused heavy delays on the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe during Tuesday morning rush hour.

The wreck, which was reported around 5:30 a.m. near McClintock Road, left multiple lanes blocked.

As of 6:30 a.m., westbound Loop 202 traffic was backed up beyond the Loop 101 Price Freeway, and both Loop 101 ramps to westbound 202 were also clogged.

No other details were immediately available.

