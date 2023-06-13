Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Heard Museum to celebrate skateboarding culture, art and community

Jun 13, 2023

The Heard Museaum is hosting a community skate event. (The Heard Museum)...

The Heard Museaum is hosting a community skate event. (The Heard Museum)

(The Heard Museum)

PHOENIX — The Heard Museum in Phoenix is hosting an “unforgettable skate event” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Skate Hemapai: Celebration of Skateboarding Culture, Art and Community is a free event that will feature clinics, workshops, board building and more.

Cowtown Skateboards and Seven Layer Army is partnering with the museum which will give attendees the opportunity to purchase a pair of Nike SB N7 Dunk Low Pro “Decon” sneakers while supplies last.

A portion of the shoe sales will benefit the Phoenix Indian Center.

Attendees can bring their skateboard and skate on a custom-built mini ramp and props course, learn skate deck design and building and participate in a Q&A session with artists.

The event is free to the public for all ages.

The Heard Museum, which is dedicated to the advancement of American Indian art, is located on Central Avenue between McDowell and Thomas roads.

