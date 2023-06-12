Cochise County constable candidate indicted in election fraud case

PHOENIX — An Arizona Grand Jury indicted a Cochise County constable candidate on fraud charges, state attorney general Kris Mayes announced Friday.

Brent Thomas Kusama, also known as Brent Thomas Tadasi Kusama, is facing nine felony counts including, fraudulent schemes and practices, presentment of a false instrument for filing and signing of petitions violations.

According to a press release, the grand jury alleged that from July 2021 until April 2022, Kusama used nomination petitions containing falsified signatures to qualify to run for constable for precinct No. 5.

On March 28, 2022, Kusama completed verifications on the back of eight petitions knowing the petitions contained false or forged information about the electors on the front, the according to the indictment.

Fraudulent schemes and practices are a Class 5 felony with a punishment of up to 2.5 years in prison and a $150,000 fine and the Class 6 felony presentment of a false instrument has a sentence of up to two years with possible fines.

