Apartment complex fire displaces 3 residents in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people are displaced after a fire Sunday at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they were able to quickly extinguish the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other units, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters have extinguished an apartment fire near 19th Ave & Camelback. ⚠️ Road Closure ⚠️ 19th Ave Southbound lanes will be close between Camelback and Highland for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/Q8TDi1P3bV — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 11, 2023

All occupants had safely evacuated the building and there were no injuries from the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

