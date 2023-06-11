Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Apartment complex fire displaces 3 residents in Phoenix

Jun 11, 2023, 2:00 PM

...

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Three people are displaced after a fire Sunday at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

RELATED STORIES

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they were able to quickly extinguish the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other units, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

All occupants had safely evacuated the building and there were no injuries from the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

homeless outreach services in the valley...

KTAR.com

Resource page of organizations across the Valley that provide support to the homeless

For this month's news series, here is a list of organizations that provide resources for those experiencing homelessness in the Valley.

17 hours ago

FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International A...

Associated Press

Authorities trying to determine cause of small plane crash that killed 2 in Arizona

Federal authorities are trying to determine why a small plane crashed into a mountain in central Arizona, killing both people aboard.

17 hours ago

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)...

Tom Kuebel

Peoria among US cities with highest increase in Q1 credit card debt

Residents in Peoria were busy racking up some hefty credit card bills in the first quarter of 2023, according to a report by WalletHub.

17 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Torrence Dunham)...

Brandon Gray

‘Diaper Bank’ to provide Maricopa County families free diapers

The Maricopa County's Human Services Department is giving free diapers to families that are eligible. 

17 hours ago

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, ...

Brandon Gray

Uber offering discounts for green rides at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Uber announced they are adding new perks for riders and drivers encouraging them to choose green ride options at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. 

17 hours ago

Tom Orr, part of the leadership team at Amazon's new KRB9 facility in Mesa, looks at the empty shel...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Amazon opens one of its biggest US facilities in East Valley

Amazon opened a new 1.2 million-square-foot storage and distribution center Friday at 8560 E. Elliot Road, just off the Loop 202 in Mesa.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Apartment complex fire displaces 3 residents in Phoenix