Celebrity interior designer Bobby Berk has entered into an exclusive design and model home collaboration with Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) nationwide, including in metro Phoenix.

Berk — who stars in the Netflix series “Queer Eye” as the interior design expert — completed interior design work for two model homes at Treeland, an 86-home community Tri Pointe is building on a 26-acre parcel in Chandler.

Sales kicked off in April and 14 homes already have been sold, said James Attwood, Arizona division president for Tri Pointe Homes.

Priced in the high $600,000s, homes range from 2,427 to 3,200 square feet with three to four bedrooms.

