ARIZONA NEWS

Bobby Berk’s exclusive deal with fast-growing builder includes Phoenix metro homes

Jun 10, 2023, 5:45 AM

Celebrity interior designer Bobby Berk — who stars on Netflix's 'Queer Eye' as the interior desig...

Celebrity interior designer Bobby Berk — who stars on Netflix's 'Queer Eye' as the interior designer expert — designed two model homes for Tri Pointe Homes Inc.'s new Treeland community in Chandler. (Photo by Mark Boisclair)

(Photo by Mark Boisclair)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


Celebrity interior designer Bobby Berk has entered into an exclusive design and model home collaboration with Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) nationwide, including in metro Phoenix.

Berk — who stars in the Netflix series “Queer Eye” as the interior design expert — completed interior design work for two model homes at Treeland, an 86-home community Tri Pointe is building on a 26-acre parcel in Chandler.

Sales kicked off in April and 14 homes already have been sold, said James Attwood, Arizona division president for Tri Pointe Homes.

Priced in the high $600,000s, homes range from 2,427 to 3,200 square feet with three to four bedrooms.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

