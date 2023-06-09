Suspect arrested in fatal shooting under south Phoenix freeway

PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal shooting under a south Phoenix freeway last month was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Billy Jameson, 36, is accused of killing 49-year-old Jose Estrada on May 21 near Third Street and the Interstate 17 access road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the area around 6 p.m. after receiving a call about a person with a gun. They didn’t find a subject but heard gunshots nearby.

They were directed to a nearby encampment under I-17 and found Estrada with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators working the case established probable cause to arrest Jameson, police said.

He was taken into custody Thursday and booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts, including first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

