East Valley drivers to be hit hard with weekend freeway closures

PHOENIX — Drivers in the East Valley will be the most prone to weekend freeway closures, according to state transportation officials.

In Tempe, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from U.S. 60 and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will be closed.

Also in Tempe, the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be closed from Priest Drive to the Loop 101 Price Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps from northbound SR 143, Sky Harbor Boulevard and Van Buren/52nd streets will be closed.

Nearby in Mesa, westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Mesa Drive to I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive, and the Loop 101 ramps to westbound U.S. 60 will be closed.

In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Loop 101 to Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17, southbound I-17 on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads — plus Rose Garden Lane — will be closed.

More north, eastbound Loop 303 will be closed from Lake Pleasant Parkway to I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for new interchange construction.

Westbound Loop 303 will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for the same interchange construction.

Finally, I-10 will be narrowed to one lane in areas between Watson Road and State Route 85 in Buckeye from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for a widening project.

