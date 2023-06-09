ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for June 9-11
Jun 9, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images and Facebook Photo/Gilbert Farmers Market)
PHOENIX — There is plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as national outlet shopping day, farmers markets and events celebrating Pride month.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Talking Stick Amphitheatre
- Phoenix Rising FC vs. Oakland Roots SC
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)
Scottsdale
- Leonardo: The Universal Man
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Peoria
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
- Day: Each day
- Time: 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. on Sunday
- Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Ln.)
Tempe
- Composed with Pride
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Parkway)
Chandler
- National Outlet Shopping Day at Phoenix Premium
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Premium Outlets (4976 Premium Outlets Way)
Glendale
- Artisan Alley at Westgate Entertainment District
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
- Family Life Radio Fest
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 4 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
- Gilbert Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Venue: Downtown Gilbert
