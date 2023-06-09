PHOENIX — There is plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as national outlet shopping day, farmers markets and events celebrating Pride month.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Day: Sunday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Talking Stick Amphitheatre



Phoenix Rising FC vs. Oakland Roots SC Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)



Scottsdale

Leonardo: The Universal Man Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Family Life Radio Fest Day: Sunday Time: 4 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)

Gilbert Gilbert Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Venue: Downtown Gilbert



Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.