ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for June 9-11

Jun 9, 2023, 4:05 AM

PHOENIX — There is plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as national outlet shopping day, farmers markets and events celebrating Pride month.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)

Mesa

Peoria 

  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. on Sunday
    • Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Ln.)

Tempe

  • Composed with Pride
    • Day: Sunday
    • Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Parkway)

Chandler

Glendale

Gilbert

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

