Autism evaluation, therapy clinic opens first East Valley location

Jun 8, 2023, 10:09 AM | Updated: 10:14 am

(Facebook Photo/Axis for Autism)

(Facebook Photo/Axis for Autism)

PHOENIX — A clinic offering autism diagnostic services and applied behavioral analysis therapy is expanding its presence in the Valley with the opening of a new clinic in Gilbert.

Axis for Autism is located near Baseline and Lindsay roads.

Visitors inquiring about diagnostic services undergo a functional behavioral assessment, followed by an individualized care plan for success outside of the center.

ABA therapy is used to help improve communication, social skills, academic performance and more.

“One of the things that we’ve really noticed in terms of being a diagnostic provider is that the need for ongoing therapies after diagnosis — there’s incredible barriers to families trying to get into various different therapies…,” Jessica Reese, vice president of clinical services, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

“So to try to help fill that hole, we decided that we were going to open some associated clinics.”

Referrals can be made by physicians for autism evaluation or ABA therapy, and families can contact Axis for Autism to schedule an appointment.

Axis for Autism also has locations in Phoenix, Glendale and Tucson, as well as a virtual clinic that can serve families in areas where there is limited or no access to such services, Reese said.

The center also plans to open a new location later this year to serve residents in the West Valley.

“Our goal with these new clinics is to fill gaps in care now and in the future as the East and West Valleys continue to grow,” Christine Ehrich, founder and CEO of Axis for Autism, said in a press release.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this story.

