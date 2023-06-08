Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for pets 1 year and older starting Thursday

Jun 8, 2023, 4:35 AM

(Arizona Humane Society Photo)...

(Arizona Humane Society Photo)

(Arizona Humane Society Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is hosting an adoption event that will run Thursday-Sunday, waiving fees for all pets one year old and older.

AHS is beyond full and unable to take in sick, injured and/or abused pets.

The adoption event will help AHS open much-needed kennel space in its trauma hospitals and intensive-care units.

All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Adopters will receive a starter kit of Hill’s Science Diet food.

RELATED STORIES

AHS offers a “100% Adoption Guarantee.” That means that if an adopted pet is not a great fit for a family, adopters can return the pet to AHS for any reason, throughout its entire life.

The AHS adoption locations are: Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus at 1521 W. Dobbins Rd. in Phoenix and the PetSmart Scottsdale at 4380 N. Miller Rd. in Scottsdale.

More information about the AHS adoption event is available online.

