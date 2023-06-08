PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is hosting an adoption event that will run Thursday-Sunday, waiving fees for all pets one year old and older.

AHS is beyond full and unable to take in sick, injured and/or abused pets.

The adoption event will help AHS open much-needed kennel space in its trauma hospitals and intensive-care units.

All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Adopters will receive a starter kit of Hill’s Science Diet food.

AHS offers a “100% Adoption Guarantee.” That means that if an adopted pet is not a great fit for a family, adopters can return the pet to AHS for any reason, throughout its entire life.

The AHS adoption locations are: Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus at 1521 W. Dobbins Rd. in Phoenix and the PetSmart Scottsdale at 4380 N. Miller Rd. in Scottsdale.

More information about the AHS adoption event is available online.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.