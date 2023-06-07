ARIZONA NEWS
MCSO releases video of deputies fatally shooting man who wielded pellet rifle in Guadalupe
Jun 7, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:11 pm
(MCSO Screenshot)
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has released video of deputies fatally shooting a man who was wielding a pellet rifle in Guadalupe last month.
Video of the incident (Warning: Graphic content) shows two deputies approaching 42-year-old Tomas Ramirez-Martinez near Hardy Drive and Guadalupe Road at about 9:40 p.m. on May 19 over a report of a man with a gun.
The deputies instructed Ramirez-Martinez, who said he didn’t speak English, to drop the weapon in his hands.
Ramirez-Martinez instead raised the weapons and moved away from the deputies.
The deputies then fired more than a dozen shots at Ramirez-Martinez, hitting him several times.
Ramirez-Martinez was taken to a hospital for his injuries and was pronounced dead there.
Authorities determined the weapon Ramirez-Martinez was holding was a pellet rifle.
MCSO said an investigation is ongoing.
