ARIZONA NEWS

MCSO releases video of deputies fatally shooting man who wielded pellet rifle in Guadalupe

Jun 7, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:11 pm

(MCSO Screenshot)...

(MCSO Screenshot)

(MCSO Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has released video of deputies fatally shooting a man who was wielding a pellet rifle in Guadalupe last month.

Video of the incident (Warning: Graphic content) shows two deputies approaching 42-year-old Tomas Ramirez-Martinez near Hardy Drive and Guadalupe Road at about 9:40 p.m. on May 19 over a report of a man with a gun.

The deputies instructed Ramirez-Martinez, who said he didn’t speak English, to drop the weapon in his hands.

Ramirez-Martinez instead raised the weapons and moved away from the deputies.

The deputies then fired more than a dozen shots at Ramirez-Martinez, hitting him several times.

Ramirez-Martinez was taken to a hospital for his injuries and was pronounced dead there.

Authorities determined the weapon Ramirez-Martinez was holding was a pellet rifle.

MCSO said an investigation is ongoing.

