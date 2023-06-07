Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Vehicle fire spreads to brush, disrupts traffic on US 93 northwest of metro Phoenix

Jun 7, 2023, 9:14 AM | Updated: 9:23 am

Stock image of a brush fire. A brush fire disrupted traffic on U.S. Highway 93 northwest of metro P...

(Pixabay Stock Photo)

(Pixabay Stock Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A brush fire disrupted traffic on U.S. Highway 93 northwest of metro Phoenix on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Bureau of Land Management said the blaze was the result of a vehicle fire that spread to wildland.

Southbound U.S. 93 was closed at milepost 143 in Mohave County, between Wickenburg and Wickieup, before 7 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The highway reopened about two hours later.

RELATED STORIES

Forward progress of the fire was halted before 9 a.m. after it burned through about an acre of land, BLM said.

BLM, ADOT and Bagdad Fire resources were deployed to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

mugshots of suspects connected to scottsdale stabbing...

KTAR.com

2 arrested after stabbing incident at extended stay hotel near Old Town Scottsdale

Two people were arrested over the weekend following a stabbing incident at an extended stay hotel near Old Town Scottsdale, authorities said.

9 hours ago

cop lights...

KTAR.com

2 injured, including MCSO deputy, after collision in Glendale

Two people, including a county deputy, were injured Wednesday morning following a collision involving two vehicles in Glendale.

9 hours ago

Phoenix firefighters work to extinguish fire. (Phoenix Fire Department)...

Brandon Gray

At least 21 displaced after alley fire spreads to Phoenix homes

At least 21 people have been displaced after two house fires Tuesday evening near the area of 16th and Oak streets. 

9 hours ago

Stock photo of a rainbow Pride flag. Tempe, Arizona, police are investigating an incident where the...

Brandon Gray

‘Hate has no place in Tempe:’ City Hall Pride Flag burned, police investigating

Tempe police are investigating an incident where the City Hall Pride flag was taken from a flagpole and burned Wednesday. 

9 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/City of Apache Junction Government)...

Delaney Penn

Apache Junction rehabilitates monumental sign that was damaged due to wildfires

Apache Junction has rehabilitated a monumental sign on the northeast entrance of State Route 88 that was damaged by wildfires.

9 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@azfooodbanks)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County resource directory to be absorbed by 211 Arizona

Maricopa County resource directory Find Help Phoenix will soon be absorbed by 211 Arizona to continue providing resources to individuals.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Vehicle fire spreads to brush, disrupts traffic on US 93 northwest of metro Phoenix