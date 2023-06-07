PHOENIX — A brush fire disrupted traffic on U.S. Highway 93 northwest of metro Phoenix on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Bureau of Land Management said the blaze was the result of a vehicle fire that spread to wildland.

CRD – New start on U.S. 93 south of Wikieup. Vehicle fire with spread to wildland. BLM units responding. #AZFire https://t.co/XmZ6Dl5ViF — Bureau of Land Management Arizona Fire Management (@BLMAZFire) June 7, 2023

Southbound U.S. 93 was closed at milepost 143 in Mohave County, between Wickenburg and Wickieup, before 7 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The highway reopened about two hours later.

Forward progress of the fire was halted before 9 a.m. after it burned through about an acre of land, BLM said.

BLM, ADOT and Bagdad Fire resources were deployed to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

