Woman accused of fatally shooting man in west Phoenix last month

Jun 7, 2023, 12:17 PM

Booking photo of Rebecca Rodriguez, who was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, in connection with the mu...

(Rebecca Rodriguez - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Rebecca Rodriguez - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX – A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month in west Phoenix, authorities said Tuesday.

Rebecca Rodriguez, 30, was taken into custody Monday and booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of second-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Rodriguez is accused of killing 32-year-old Adrian Cantu Silva on the morning of May 24.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. after Silva returned to his home near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road with two women and was confronted by his wife, who believed he was cheating on her, according to court records.

“The two females argued with the victim, at which time one of the females produced a handgun and fired a gunshot into the ground near where the victim was standing,” the probable cause statement for Rodriguez’s arrest says. “Moments later, the same female raised the handgun and shot the victim one time in the chest.”

The two women fled in a black SUV after the shooting.

Investigators used witness accounts, surveillance camera footage and cellphone data to identify Rodriguez as the suspect and place her at crime scene at the time of the shooting.

Police located Rodriguez at a residence near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road on Monday and arrested her after serving a search warrant.

According to the probable cause statement, Rodriguez told police she fired the gun to try quieting down the yelling and didn’t mean to shoot Silva.

“She said she didn’t intend to shoot anyone but it just happened,” the statement says.

Woman accused of fatally shooting man in west Phoenix last month