Driver killed in head-on crash on 16th Street in south Phoenix

Jun 6, 2023, 10:00 AM

PHOENIX — A driver was killed early Monday in a head-on crash in south Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to collision call near 16th and Elwood streets, north of Broadway Road, just after 4:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

A car heading south on 16th Street apparently veered into the northbound lanes and collided with a pickup truck, police said.

The driver of the car, 34-year-old Goliath Cortez, suffered serious injuries. He died after being taken to a hospital.

A postmortem examination will determine whether he was impaired, police said.

The driver of the truck and a passenger suffered minor injuries. Impairment is not believed to be a factor for the pickup driver, police said.

No other details were made available.

