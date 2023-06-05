Quantá Crews selected to replace Flavio Bravo in Arizona House

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Quantá Crews on Monday to replace Flavio Bravo in the Arizona House of Representatives.

Crews will represent Legislative District 26, which covers parts of central and west Phoenix and Glendale.

She is an experienced real estate appraiser and has served as the second vice chair for the LD-26 board as well as an ordained minister.

“This is a tremendous honor and I am deeply grateful to my family, friends, and fellow precinct committeemen for their unwavering support and trust,” Crews said in a social media post.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside the state legislature and governor to enact meaningful change and make Arizona a place where everyone can thrive.”

The seat became open in May after Bravo was appointed to replace the departed Raquel Terán in the Arizona Senate. Crews was also selected as a candidate for that role.

As required by law, the Board selected Crews from a list of three candidates submitted by the LD-26 Precinct Committeemen (PC).

Crews had to live in the district and be a member of the same party as the person who vacated the office. In this case, a Democrat.

She will serve through the 2024 general election.

“Once again, the PCs from District 26 provided three strong candidates for our consideration,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo said in a press release.

“Reverend Crews has made it clear she understands the needs of central west Phoenix and as a mother of three she’s committed to making this community better for the next generation.”

