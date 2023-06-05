Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Quantá Crews selected to replace Flavio Bravo in Arizona House

Jun 5, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:23 pm

(Facebook Photo/Quantá for AZ)...

(Facebook Photo/Quantá for AZ)

(Facebook Photo/Quantá for AZ)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Quantá Crews on Monday to replace Flavio Bravo in the Arizona House of Representatives.

Crews will represent Legislative District 26, which covers parts of central and west Phoenix and Glendale.

She is an experienced real estate appraiser and has served as the second vice chair for the LD-26 board as well as an ordained minister.

“This is a tremendous honor and I am deeply grateful to my family, friends, and fellow precinct committeemen for their unwavering support and trust,” Crews said in a social media post.

RELATED STORIES

“I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside the state legislature and governor to enact meaningful change and make Arizona a place where everyone can thrive.”

The seat became open in May after Bravo was appointed to replace the departed Raquel Terán in the Arizona Senate. Crews was also selected as a candidate for that role.

As required by law, the Board selected Crews from a list of three candidates submitted by the LD-26 Precinct Committeemen (PC).

Crews had to live in the district and be a member of the same party as the person who vacated the office. In this case, a Democrat.

She will serve through the 2024 general election.

“Once again, the PCs from District 26 provided three strong candidates for our consideration,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo said in a press release.

“Reverend Crews has made it clear she understands the needs of central west Phoenix and as a mother of three she’s committed to making this community better for the next generation.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File phot of the back of a Phoenix, Arizona, police officer. The Phoenix Police Department unveiled...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Police Department unveils strategic plan to reduce crime

The Phoenix Police Department on Monday unveiled a strategic plan that takes a community and victim-centered approach to reducing crime.

15 hours ago

Booking photo of Raul Perez Ochoa and a file photo of a Gilbert Police Department cruise. Ochoa, an...

KTAR.com

East Valley massage therapist accused of sexual offenses

An East Valley massage therapist accused of sexual offenses was arrested last week, and police are looking for more possible victims.

15 hours ago

Stock image of a Fourth of July fireworks display. The Fabulous Phoenix 4th fireworks show and Four...

Kevin Stone

Boom, it’s back: Fabulous Phoenix 4th fireworks show returns after 3-year hiatus

The Fabulous Phoenix 4th fireworks show and festival is returning this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced.

15 hours ago

(Extended Stay America Photo)...

KTAR.com

2 detained after stabbing incident at extended stay hotel near Old Town Scottsdale

Two people were detained Sunday evening following a stabbing incident at an extended stay hotel near Old Town Scottsdale, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Booking photo of Martin Oliver and file photo of a Phoenix Police Department cruiser. Oliver was ar...

KTAR.com

Man arrested after breaking into Phoenix apartment, shooting at officers

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after breaking into an apartment near downtown Phoenix and barricading himself inside, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Stock image of police tape and file photo of a Glendale, Arizona, police department cruiser....

KTAR.com

Suspect at-large after 1 killed, 2 injured in Glendale triple-shooting

Police are trying to locate the person who shot three people, killing one, in Glendale on Sunday afternoon.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Quantá Crews selected to replace Flavio Bravo in Arizona House