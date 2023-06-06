Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Ability360 works to support independent living for those with disabilities

Jun 5, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Ability360 Photo)...

(Ability360 Photo)

(Ability360 Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — KTAR’s community spotlight this month focuses on a Valley business that offers various services to those living with disabilities.

Ability360 is an independent living center that’s been established in Phoenix for over 40 years.

The center offers about 150 programs and services to help people with different disabilities to maintain or keep an independent lifestyle.

The nonprofit focuses on four areas to include home care, independent living programs, advocacy, and sports and fitness.

RELATED STORIES

“What we’re trying to do not only with these programs…. [is] tear down some of those misconceptions around people with disabilities in terms of them not being able to exercise maximum independence alongside their typically abled peers,” Chris Rodriguez, president and CEO, told KTAR 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Monday.

On July 4, Ability360 will host the organization’s first Independence Cup, an online gaming tournament.

The game of choice will be Rocket League, and the cost to participate is free.

The skills players gain through e-sports are improved concentration and creativity, eye-hand coordination and community.

Three players will take home the 1st place prize ($250), three will take home the 2nd place prize and three will go home with the 3rd place prize ($50).

Those interested in participating in the online tournament are asked to text “ABILITY” to 411923.

All proceeds from the tournament will go toward benefitting the Ability360 Phoenix Rising Soccer Team.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Editorial members of the Austin American-Statesman's Austin NewsGuild picket along the Congress Ave...

Associated Press

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain

Journalists at two dozen local newspapers across the U.S. walked off the job Monday to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at Gannett, the country's biggest newspaper chain.

24 hours ago

(Unsplash Photo)...

KTAR.com

2 young children hospitalized in critical condition following crash in Glendale

Two young children and a total of five people were hospitalized in critical condition Monday following a multivehicle crash in Glendale.

24 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Quantá for AZ)...

KTAR.com

Quantá Crews selected to replace Flavio Bravo in Arizona House

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Quantá Crews on Monday to replace Flavio Bravo in the Arizona House.

24 hours ago

File phot of the back of a Phoenix, Arizona, police officer. The Phoenix Police Department unveiled...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Police Department unveils strategic plan to reduce crime

The Phoenix Police Department on Monday unveiled a strategic plan that takes a community and victim-centered approach to reducing crime.

24 hours ago

Booking photo of Raul Perez Ochoa and a file photo of a Gilbert Police Department cruise. Ochoa, an...

KTAR.com

East Valley massage therapist accused of sexual offenses

An East Valley massage therapist accused of sexual offenses was arrested last week, and police are looking for more possible victims.

24 hours ago

Stock image of a Fourth of July fireworks display. The Fabulous Phoenix 4th fireworks show and Four...

Kevin Stone

Boom, it’s back: Fabulous Phoenix 4th fireworks show returns after 3-year hiatus

The Fabulous Phoenix 4th fireworks show and festival is returning this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Ability360 works to support independent living for those with disabilities