Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Drive-by shooting leaves 1 man dead in Tempe

Jun 4, 2023, 10:00 AM

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — One man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Tempe early on Sunday morning.

According to police, an SUV pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle while they were waiting in the left hand turn lane at Rural Road and Broadmor Drive when the suspects began to open fire.

The suspects, who the police say they know, then fled the scene after striking the passenger who was sitting in the back seat.

The driver of the vehicle that received the shots pulled into a nearby Chevron gas station where he was met by a Tempe Medical Rescue team.

RELATED STORIES

After rendering aid, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the suspects or victim. An investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

person holding phone...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County launches alert tool to help residents combat title fraud

Maricopa County recently launched Maricopa Title Alert, a free service to help county residents stay informed of document recordings and protect them against title fraud.

10 hours ago

The Valley is seeing more demand from data center developers that can't find space, land or power i...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix metro data center leasing on track to surpass 2022 levels

As more companies upgrade their technology, data center space has become limited across the country and has helped push Phoenix to the top tier of metro areas for new data center development in recent years.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/ProteinHouse)...

KTAR.com

New health kitchen ProteinHouse owners seek to expand in Arizona

The Valley's three ProteinHouse locations are under new leadership that seeks to open more restaurants in the state.

10 hours ago

Photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety....

KTAR.com

Police seize over 200 pounds of fentanyl pills en route to Phoenix

Police seized approximately 230 pounds of fentanyl pills and 10 pounds of cocaine from a vehicle they stopped in southern Arizona on Friday.

1 day ago

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea’s failed military spy satellite launch

The United States and its allies clashed with Russia and China on Friday over North Korea’s failed launch of a military spy satellite this week in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.

1 day ago

(AP Photo/John Locher) Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Construction of apartment complex in Peoria to begin later this year

A Scottsdale-based real-estate development company has secured land in Peoria and plans to build an apartment complex.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Drive-by shooting leaves 1 man dead in Tempe