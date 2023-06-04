Drive-by shooting leaves 1 man dead in Tempe

PHOENIX — One man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Tempe early on Sunday morning.

According to police, an SUV pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle while they were waiting in the left hand turn lane at Rural Road and Broadmor Drive when the suspects began to open fire.

The suspects, who the police say they know, then fled the scene after striking the passenger who was sitting in the back seat.

The driver of the vehicle that received the shots pulled into a nearby Chevron gas station where he was met by a Tempe Medical Rescue team.

After rendering aid, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the suspects or victim. An investigation is ongoing.

